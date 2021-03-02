Despite its exposure in Libya, IGG still a favourite among French firms Atos and co
The Al Kaabi family, operating arm of the Emir of Abu Dhabi
Fadel Al Kaabi, formerly of the Tawazun sovereign fund, set up the International Golden Group (IGG) in 2002. The company, which is headed by Fadel's uncle, former armed forces deputy chief of staff Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, specialises in partnerships with Western defence groups like France's Thales, Britain's BAE, Paramount of South Africa and Italy's Selex. [...]