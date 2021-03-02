Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE Issue dated 02/03/2021

Despite its exposure in Libya, IGG still a favourite among French firms Atos and co

Last week's Idex fair gave International Golden Group (IGG), both the UAE partner of foreign defence groups and tool to Mohammed bin Zayed's regional diplomacy, an opportunity to showcase its latest industrial alliances, including a partnership with Atos, Chinese group Norinco and the Israeli Elbit. [...] (495 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more