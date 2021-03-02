Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 02/03/2021

Awaiting listing after merger, BlackSky's fate relies on major contracts with NRO and NGA

GEOINT specialist BlackSky's merger with Osprey to go public, a decision strongly backed by Peter Thiel, shows the operators are willing to change business model in order to win major contracts with US intelligence services. [...] (538 words)
