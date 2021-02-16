Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FRANCE Issue dated 16/02/2021

Technip's former agent in Abu Dhabi readies to recover its millions

The Federal Supreme Court of the UAE has sentenced Technip France to pay €51.5m to its former Emirati agent for unilaterally terminating their contract in 2007. Technip's UAE partner is in pursuit of its cash, just as Bpifrance plans to invest €200m in the company. [...] (500 words)
