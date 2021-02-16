Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 16/02/2021

Government bumps EDF ahead of Petitcolin for Arabelle turbine contract

The Elysée Palace and ministry of finance have decided: the government wants EDF to take over GEAST if General Electric decides to sell. It is a tactical choice; GEAST manufactures Arabelle nuclear energy turbines and has been the object of a heated battle for months. [...] (240 words)
