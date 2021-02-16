Government bumps EDF ahead of Petitcolin for Arabelle turbine contract
Orano still hoping for contracts as Beijing seeks nuclear self-sufficiency
The French nuclear group Orano is keen to land a contract for the construction of a reprocessing facility that would help Beijing edge further towards its goal of becoming self-sufficient in the full nuclear fuel cycle. [...]
France boosts Beijing's nuclear export ambitions
A second EPR reactor in Taishan, China, went into commercial operation earlier this month, marking the culmination of a long collaboration between France's EDF and the part-publicly owned China General Nuclear Power Corprprprporation (CGN). Beijing now has designs on the export market. [...]