UKRAINE Issue dated 16/02/2021

By targeting media moguls Kozak and Medvedchuk, SBU clears the path for Kolomoisky

With SBU-backed proof in hand, Kiev shut down Taras Kozak's television channels in early February. The decision, backed by the US embassy and pro-West media outlets, shows that Igor Kolomoisky has snatched back the title as Ukraine's top media mogul from his rival Viktor Medvedchuk. [...] (516 words)
