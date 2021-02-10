CMA CGM eyes Latakia, pushing its interests in the Mediterranean port industry
While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli
With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...]
