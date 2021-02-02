Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
CHINA UNITED STATES Issue dated 02/02/2021

Kai-fu Lee invests in AI from Beijing to Abu Dhabi

Kai-fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures, which invests significantly in China's artificial intelligence industry, has recruited another veteran of US tech while keeping its options open in Abu Dhabi. [...] (400 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more