SAUDI ARABIA Issue dated 27/01/2021

Mohammed bin Salman puts tight security measures in place for Neom

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman at the launch of The Line project on January 10, 2021.
Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman at the launch of The Line project on January 10, 2021. ©Saudi Press Agency
Drones, cyber-defence experts, security operations centres and even a new private security company are part of a package of measures that Saudi Arabia is spending on to secure its futuristic new city. [...] (544 words)
