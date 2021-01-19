Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
SYRIA Issue dated 19/01/2021

WHO and WFP work with companies close to Assad

A shipment of humanitarian aid delivered via Cham Wings Airlines to Benghazi in January 2021.
A shipment of humanitarian aid delivered via Cham Wings Airlines to Benghazi in January 2021. ©Twitter/OMS Libya
UN agencies continue to have business relations with the Damascus regime but some prefer to reveal little about their contracts with local tycoons. [...] (421 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more