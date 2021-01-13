Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE IRAN Issue dated 13/01/2021

German aircraft brokers await end of Tehran blockade

With the new Biden administration and the Iranian government expected to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, the aircraft broker German Aviation Capital (GAC) and its offshoot Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG) are waiting to get back to business. [...] (514 words)
