This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
French businesses eye Syrian reconstruction opportunities, undeterred by sanctions
Some Western companies are determined to get a slice of Syria's reconstruction, which has been estimated at $200bn, regardless of economic sanctions. The French Office de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco-Syrien has signed up to attend the Rebuild Syria trade fair in Damascus. [...]
Business leaders close to Bashar Al Assad eye reconstruction opportunities
As the Syrian conflict enters its final stages, the Damascus regime is preparing major contracts, much coveted by its donors, to rebuild the country. Syria's business landscape is undergoing big changes as tycoons who got rich during the war become caught up in the regime's political power struggles. [...]