SYRIA Issue dated 22/12/2020

Despite sanctions, dairy group Synutra launches operation in Aleppo

With the country's reconstruction still in its infancy, Syrian businessman Nidal Bakour is launching a milk formula production company with the help of the French subsidiary of China's Synutra. [...] (307 words)
