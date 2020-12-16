This article is free
Telixin blacklisting highlights Washington's crackdown on Chinese military communications
Washington's latest additions to its entity list include the ship communications supplier Telixin Electronics Technology. Its chairman, Zhu Guosheng, has significant ties to the People's Liberation Army's Third General Staff Department, which handles signals intelligence and cyber warfare. [...]
Washington planning restrictions on surveillance technology exporters
The US Department of State is preparing a new directive to curb sales of surveillance equipment to countries deemed to be a risk. Number one of that list is Beijing, of which Congress has been increasingly critical, taking an approach that could weigh heavily on US security and biometric industrials implanted in China. [...]
Jim Breyer bridges Chinese and US artificial intelligence
The US government's increasing attention on Chinese cooperation in the new technology sphere apparently has not put off financier Jim Breyer, who is positioning himself as an interface between Chinese and US artificial intelligence companies. [...]