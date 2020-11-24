Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
FRANCE LEBANON Issue dated 24/11/2020

While awaiting Beirut port reconstruction, CMA CGM turns attentions to northern port of Tripoli

A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut.
A CMA CGM vessel leaving Marseille on August 25, 2020, to rescue Beirut. ©NICOLAS VALLAURI /PHOTOPQR/LA PROVENCE/MAXPPP
With the restoration of Beirut port held up by the political crisis in Lebanon, the French shipping company CMA CGM is pressing on with its activities in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli, a gateway to future business in Syria, while keeping one eye on the situation in the capital. [...] (381 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more