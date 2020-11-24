HawkEye 360, Kleos, Unseenlabs vie for SIGINT dominance
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Obama's GEOINT chiefs pursue private roles while waiting in the wings
Key geospatial intelligence chiefs who rose to prominence during the Obama administration, when James Clapper was Director of National Intelligence, are now working in the private sector while they await the outcome of next year's presidential elections. [...]