Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking
SYRIA Issue dated 10/11/2020

Under Asma Al Assad's patronage, EmmaTel Syria's telecoms rising star

The fall of Syrian business magnate Rami Makhlouf has opened up a breach in the Syrian telecoms sector he once dominated. EmmaTel is stepping in, under the watchful gaze of powerful first lady Asma Al Assad. [...] (327 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more