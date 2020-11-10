Your account has been succesfully created.
TURKEY RUSSIA Issue dated 10/11/2020

Gazprom spying affair: the collapse of Ali Sen's network

The indictment of Emel Ozturk, the head of Bosphorus Gas, on espionage charges in mid-October has put the spotlight on businessman Ali Sen's network. Based on intelligence from Turkey's MIT, the director general of Gazprom's partner in Turkey and five members of staff are suspected of providing confidential information on Turkey's gas industry to Russia. [...] (340 words)
