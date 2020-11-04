Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE IRAQ Issue dated 04/11/2020

Orange goes public about spat with Barzani

Orange kept its corruption dispute with Iraqi Kurdistan's ruling Barzani clan under wraps for a long time. An application for arbitration submitted in October puts an end to the chances of an informal settlement being reached. [...] (482 words)
