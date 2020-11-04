This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Mohammed bin Salman builds cyber-shield with Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE)
The development of Saudi Arabia's cyber-security sector, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made a priority, is being spearheaded by the part-publicly owned Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE). The firm is looking to develop while being mindful of the internal and regional power balance. [...]
Mohammed bin salman wields anti-corruption axe to grab more power
Many in Riyadh consider that the purge that Mohammed bin Salman conducted on November 4 was just a pretext. To ensure the process continues according to his wishes the crown prince can count on his new tailor-made administration. [...]