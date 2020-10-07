International Golden Group key Emirati supporter of Haftar
China Dorian Barak joins dots between UAE, Israel, Beijing and Erik Prince
The Gulf Israel Business Council (GIBC) has been founded by discreet US-Israeli businessman Dorian Barak, a close friend of Blackwater founder Erik Prince, on the sidelines of the recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates. [...]
The Al Kaabi family, operating arm of the Emir of Abu Dhabi
Fadel Al Kaabi, formerly of the Tawazun sovereign fund, set up the International Golden Group (IGG) in 2002. The company, which is headed by Fadel's uncle, former armed forces deputy chief of staff Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, specialises in partnerships with Western defence groups like France's Thales, Britain's BAE, Paramount of South Africa and Italy's Selex. [...]
