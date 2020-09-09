Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA FRANCE Issue dated 09/09/2020

French executive Pierre Morgon helps Chinese company in race for Covid-19 vaccine

At least five executives at CanSino Biologics, which is working with the Chinese military to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, were previously employed by Sanofi Pasteur. [...] (439 words)
