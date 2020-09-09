This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Covid-19 app developers well-placed for next version contract
Wiqaytna, the mobile application for tracking Covid-19 cases, has not cost the Moroccan state a penny. It was developed in April by a number of Moroccan companies. It could, however, help some of them with good political connections to get into a good position for the development contract for the second version. [...]