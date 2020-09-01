Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UNITED STATES Issue dated 01/09/2020

Telixin blacklisting highlights Washington's crackdown on Chinese military communications

Washington's latest additions to its entity list include the ship communications supplier Telixin Electronics Technology. Its chairman, Zhu Guosheng, has significant ties to the People's Liberation Army's Third General Staff Department, which handles signals intelligence and cyber warfare. [...] (675 words)
