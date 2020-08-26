This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
How Chinese hackers infiltrated western aerospace companies
Chinese State Security's vast spying operation against French group Safran, which came to light when several individuals were indicted in the US last month, involved a major cyber-attack campaign that Intelligence Online has been able to retrace. [...]
Total, Société Générale, TechnipFMC... French groups reign supreme in LNG
Total's arrival in Mozambique in September 2019, which marked a high point in France's efforts to establish its presence in the southern African country, was only the cherry on the cake of a wider-ranging campaign in which French banks and companies were already heavily involved. [...]