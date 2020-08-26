Your account has been succesfully created.
  2. international dealmaking
FRANCE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL Issue dated 26/08/2020

Normalisation with Israel threatens IDEMIA's joint venture in Abu Dhabi

Israeli cyber companies are expected to make a beeline for the UAE thanks to the normalisation of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, giving the UAE's interior ministry scope to set new terms for its biometric border control contract. [...] (357 words)
