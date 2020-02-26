This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Olivier Brun, the missing link between Airbus and all of the networks under investigation
While France's financial prosecution service, the PNF, and the UK's Serious Fraud Office chug along with their vast corruption probe into Airbus Group, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the aircraft manufacturer's former financial arranger played a decisive role in the signing of key export contracts. [...]
11/03/2020