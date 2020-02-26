AI company Augustus turns page in Paris after US woes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Symbion Power - Tanesco arbitration tribunal established at last
A Singaporean lawyer, a former Nigerian minister and a former president of the African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights have been appointed to sit on the World Bank tribunal arbitrating between Symbion Power and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco). [...]
How Israel's Eytan Stibbe is reinvesting his Angolan fortune
Omnipresent in Angola during the presidency of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, the Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe has branched out into capital investment and is now focusing his energies on Ivory Coast and Ghana through his private equity firm Vital Capital. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 11/03/2020