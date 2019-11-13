This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Business heavyweights beef up GAMI, Mohammed bin Salman's military procurement authority
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has recently upped the political presence at the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) and he is now looking for skilled business negotiators to steer the new procurement apparatus. [...]
Mohammed Bin Salman, the team behind Saudi Arabia's new strong man
At a little over 30 years old, Mohammed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia's strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs. [...]