Abdelaziz bin Salman's ministry role heralds return of king's friends to oil
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Business heavyweights beef up GAMI, Mohammed bin Salman's military procurement authority
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has recently upped the political presence at the General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) and he is now looking for skilled business negotiators to steer the new procurement apparatus. [...]