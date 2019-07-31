The entire article (435 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Zelensky's victory threatens to shake up Ukraine's defence industry landscape
Petro Poroshenko's defeat in Ukraine's presidential elections last month has triggered intense in-fighting between the defence industry's established movers and shakers and newcomers keen to get in on the action. Western allies and defence companies are watching with trepidation. [...]
