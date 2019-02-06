Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES SWITZERLAND Issue 823 dated 06/02/2019
Battles of influence around Glencore, already in the clutches of the DoJ

The DoJ investigates Glencore's non-compliance with anti-corruption procedures in several countries.
As it continues to deal with the fallout of the DoJ probe, the giant trading house has to face mysterious "whistleblowers", while high-level raiders get ready to swoop in.
