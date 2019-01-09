Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES RUSSIA Issue 821 dated 09/01/2019
  1. Home
  2. international dealmaking

Ananyev Bros., friends of Kadyrov, haunted by Promsvyazbank ghosts

Ramzan Kadyrov, President of the Republic of Chechnya, was one of the sponsors of Alexei Ananyev.
Ramzan Kadyrov, President of the Republic of Chechnya, was one of the sponsors of Alexei Ananyev. ©Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
Russia's PSB bank has skeletons in its cupboard that were left behind by its previous owners.
The entire article (623 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more