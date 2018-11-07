Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO INTELLIGENCE ONLINE
SUBSCRIBE
AZERBAIJANFRANCE Issue 817 dated 07/11/2018

Ilham Aliyev ready to call it quits with Macron… and his contracts

Ilham Aliyev has already visited Emmanuel Macron in Paris, whom just canceled his visit to Baku.
Ilham Aliyev has already visited Emmanuel Macron in Paris, whom just canceled his visit to Baku. ©Hamilton/Réa
The word from inside the presidential building is that the Azerbaijani leader is having trouble accepting the cavalier cancellation of Emmanuel Macron's trip.
The entire article (574 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more