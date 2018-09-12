Safran's dispute with local agent threatens to end up in court
Safran is caught between the new and the old business networks in Riyadh in a row that is fast turning into in a full-blown legal dispute. [...]
Unlimited access
to all content of
Embroiled in the biggest scandal in its history, Kuala Lumpur is putting the brakes on negotiations for an order of new fighter jets. However behind the scenes companies hoping to land the business are continuing to do deals with their contacts on the ground. [...]