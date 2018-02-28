Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue 801 dated 28/02/2018

Alenkin affair sheds light on AgustaWestland's relationships in Moscow

Agent Mikhail Alenkin's mention in the Paradise Papers is damaging for the Italian helicopter builder's relationships in Moscow, which were established with the help of another famous agent, Aaron Frenkel.

382 words/6 EUR

