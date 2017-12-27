Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN Issue 797 dated 27/12/2017

All but invisible, Utemuratov the center of attention in Astana

With a turf war raging in Astana as president Nursultan Nazarbayev's health declines, Kazakh oligarch Bulat Utemuratov reluctantly finds himself very much in the spotlight.

543 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more