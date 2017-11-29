Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN Issue 795 dated 29/11/2017

Aktau, another winner against Astana in front of ICSID

Aktau Group's recent arbitration victory over the government of Kazakhstan revealed the business methods of the Kulibayev clan, the family of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's son-in-law.

