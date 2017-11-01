Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES KAZAKHSTAN Issue 793 dated 01/11/2017

NATO consultant played major part in Kazakh smear campaign against Houranis

The Hourani brothers' recent victory before the ICSID comes after a long bout of psychological warfare against them conducted by the Kazakh government.

420 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

On our other sites

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more