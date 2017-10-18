Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue 792 dated 18/10/2017

Verint poised to land major Emirates interceptions contract

Verint has won a classified mega-tender
According to our sources, the US-Israeli firm Verint is poised to become the lead contractor to the United Arab Emirates' interception agency.

