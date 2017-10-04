Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA Issue 791 dated 04/10/2017

Major interior ministry purge destabilises contracts

Mohammed bin Salamn is blessed by Mohammed bin Nayef whom he is just removing him as crown prince.
Behind the scenes, the royal palace is getting rid of internal security chiefs one by one. The purge is changing the prerogatives of the ministry and altering the playing field for foreign companies that sell to Saudi Arabia.

