477 words/5,2 EUR
Ashcroft and Powell, to wield influence on Brexit
Mentioned in this article
- Tony Blair
- ExxonMobil
- Statoil
- Angela Merkel
- Bell Pottinger
- Theresa May
- Foreign & Commonwealth Office
- Inter-Mediate
- Ivo Ilic Gabara
- Michael Ancram
- CDU
- Steffen Kampeter
- European Union
- Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung
- The Brexit Exchange
- Michael Ashcroft
- Dods Group
- BDA
- Thomas Stehling
- Crossing Borders
- Darren Murphy
- Article 50 Associates
- Sans Frontier Associates
- Gabara Strategies
- Donato Chiarini
- Jonathan Lehrie
- the European Commission