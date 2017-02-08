445 words/5,2 EUR
Red Sea incident rubbed salt in commercial sore between France’s Thales, MBDA
Mentioned in this article
- DCNS
- MBDA
- BAE Systems
- Airbus Group
- Thales
- ODAS
- Direction Generale de l’Armement
- Al Makkah
- Stephane Reb
445 words/5,2 EUR
Mentioned in this article
France’s military export agency ODAS, which is headed by Admiral Edouard Guillaud, is under increasing pressure from the French ministry of defence and from key international clients who are unhappy about the way it is being run. Saudi defence minister fuming [...]
Lebanon’s acquisition of military materiel under a $1 billion envelope that Riyadh granted to prime minister Saad Hariri in August is proceeding apace. Intelligence Online can also reveal that there has been a breakthrough on Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion package [...]
The diplomatic honeymoon period between Paris and Riyadh has yet to benefit the French defence industry: the only major deals that have been struck since President Francois Hollande's very public rapprochement with Saudi Arabia shortly after his election in 2012 [...]