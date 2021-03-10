Your account has been succesfully created.
SAUDI ARABIA FRANCE Issue dated 10/03/2021

With US taking new tack, Macron woos rejected Riyadh

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Mohamed bin Salman in 2018.
The new US administration's chilly attitude towards Saudi Arabia has provided a golden opportunity for Paris to cosy up to Riyadh at a time when it has fewer options. [...] (519 words)
