IRAQ TURKEY Issue dated 24/02/2021

Hakan Fidan stays out of limelight after MIT hostage rescue fiasco

MIT head Hakan Fidan (R) and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L).
MIT head Hakan Fidan (R) and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L). ©Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Despite his central role in Turkey's security apparatus, MIT chief Hakan Fidan has been unusually invisible in the wake of his agency's botched attempt to free a group of hostages including senior MIT officials held by the PKK. [...] (430 words)
