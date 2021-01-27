Israel's integration in CENTCOM set to change intelligence-sharing
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...]
After the UAE, Muscat, Khartoum and Manama may be next to recognise Israel
In the wake of official relations being established between Israel and the UAE on August 13, both countries and the US are putting pressure on other neighbours in the region to follow suit. Oman, Sudan and Bahrain are the priority. [...]