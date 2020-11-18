Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
SYRIA Issue dated 18/11/2020

Damascus' supporters eager to get share of reconstruction cake

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad at the opening of the conference for the return of refugees.
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad at the opening of the conference for the return of refugees. ©Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
Ostensibly there to discuss the refugee issue, future reconstruction contracts in Syria were foremost in the minds of Bashar Al Assad's supporters gathered in Damascus earlier this month. [...] (471 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more