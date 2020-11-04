This article is free
MIT struggles to control Syrian proxies in Libya
Deployed in Libya since the beginning of this year, some of Turkey's proxy forces taken from the front lines in Syria are standing up to the MIT, the Turkish intelligence force that they are supposed to be taking orders from, even going so far as to defect. [...]
How Vladimir Putin's peace initiative turned into a debacle
The negotiations in Moscow between Fayez Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, which were organised in haste on January 13, escaped Vladimir Putin's control in a matter of hours. According to information gathered by Maghreb Confidential, the talks quickly turned into a [. [...]