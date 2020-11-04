Your account has been succesfully created.
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA SYRIA TURKEY Issue dated 04/11/2020

Moscow takes tougher stance against Ankara

Moscow's deliberate targeting of a pro-Turkey faction in the Idlib region clearly signals its displeasure with Ankara's involvement not only in Syria but also in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. [...] (458 words)
