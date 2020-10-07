This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
MIT struggles to control Syrian proxies in Libya
Deployed in Libya since the beginning of this year, some of Turkey's proxy forces taken from the front lines in Syria are standing up to the MIT, the Turkish intelligence force that they are supposed to be taking orders from, even going so far as to defect. [...]
