Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA SYRIA TURKEY Issue dated 15/04/2020

Moscow's talks with PYD could have far-reaching consequences for north eastern Syria

While Ankara is looking to weaken the Kurdish forces in Syria, Moscow is trying to repair relations between the PYD and Damascus. [...] (382 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more