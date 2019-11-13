Barbat-Layani's arrival heralds new economic intelligence focus at French finance ministry
French MPs limit powers of new economic security committee
Although many MPs are in favour of it, the creation of a permanent parliamentary economic security committee does not have the unanimous support of LREM MPs, who recently passed an amendment that will prevent it from treading on the toes of the parliamentary intelligence committee. [...]