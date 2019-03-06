Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue 825 dated 06/03/2019
  2. government intelligence

MI6, MI5 and GCHQ coordinate to please ISC

In the wake of the Intelligence and Security Committee's (ISC) criticism of its management of counterterrorism, Britain's intelligence community is working to improve inter-agency operational coordination.
