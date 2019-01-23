Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA Issue 822 dated 23/01/2019
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence

Kremlin retools Russian intelligence apparatus in Armenia

Shaken up by events in its traditional fief of Armenia, the Kremlin has replaced its people in Yerevan in the wake of the protests that shook the country last April.
The entire article (478 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online
Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more